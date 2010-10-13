Gang Of Four: Content

Despite being one of the least likely bands to hit the comeback trail,

As ever, the key to the Gang’s renewed potency lies in the combination of Andy Gill’s ageless, percussive guitar playing and vocalist Jon King’s poetic rhetoric, and the first few seconds of fidgeting agit-funk opener She Said should be enough to delight die-hards craving the electrified thump of the band’s first three albums.

In fact, the pulsing, prickly likes of Never Pay For The Farm and Do As I Say amount to an inspired combination of past and present; the quartet’s trademark sound benefiting from contemporary sonic sparkle and just a hint of knowing restraint. For once, a reunion with bite.