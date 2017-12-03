Galactic Cowboys - Long Way Back To The Moon album review

In the early 90s, Texan band Galactic Cowboys stood out as being different – almost a precursor to grunge, with an added Beatles twist. There hadn’t been an album from the original line-up since 1993’s Space In Your Face, but now they’re back together, and Long Way Back To The Moon is a quite brilliant collection.

The style is unmistakable from opener The Clouds, with elements of King’s X, Alice In Chains and Jellyfish yet determinedly individual.

Sparkling melodies mingle with a dark humour and vocal harmonies. There’s a sense that the listener is gatecrashing a private party, which gives the album a distant flavour, yet such is the welcoming draw of Zombies, Hate Me and the title track that you feel compelled to linger.

Galactic Cowboys never cared for commercial formulae. They have always done what pleases them. In that respect nothing has changed. Thankfully. They’re still making intelligent music with explosive quirkiness.