"An almost humbling experience": The guitars are the thing on G3's Reunion Live album

Twenty eight years after Joe Satriani put together the first G3 tour, he reunited with the other two guitarists – Steve Vai and Eric Johnson - for a US tour last year.

The G3 concept, which for a while in the early 2000s was an annual event with a varying cast, had lain dormant for the previous six years so there is a sense of coming full circle.

Listening to three axemen, who were in their prime, on the first G3 tour playing their respective sets with the same skill and dedication in their mid-to-late 60s is an almost humbling experience.

Johnson's set is perhaps the most intriguing because he has remained the most inscrutable and elusive of the three, not to mention being the oldest at 70. They only give away their ages on the choice of encores: Crossroads as done by Cream, Hendrix's Spanish Castle Magic and Steppenwolf's Born To Be Wild.