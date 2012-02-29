Freedom Call: Land Of The Crimson Dawn

Breathlessly, exuberantly irrepressible Freedom Call tackle their seventh studio outing with the kind of seemingly inexhaustible vigour some younger bands can only dream of.

True German power metal veterans, ever ready to defend the faith, when vocalist Chris Bay exhorts you to ‘hold your lance up high to stay alive’ you know you have to obey – or be crushed by the rampant riffing and double kick drum fury.

There is some sort of concept at work here – something to do with the thin line between fantasy and reality – but it matters not a jot when the likes of Hero On Video, Killer Gear and Rockin’ Radio are such a blast.

Just make sure to park your sense of irony at the door and prepare to do battle.