Not many bands can say they spawned an entire scene, but in 2006 Forteresse released Métal Noir Québécois and changed the black metal landscape in their native Québec.

The four-piece tread the path of their ancestors and incorporate the harsh screams, driving guitar and relentless pace from second wave black metal in regards to their overall sound, but their inspiration comes from much closer to home with patriotic themes entwined in the fabric of the album.

Spectre De La Rébellion begins the album after the short introduction and it’s here that the blueprint for the record is laid down. Thèmes… is laden with thrilling guitar work, while Athros’s voice commands attention throughout. Vespérales is a heady highlight with a riff that climbs ever upwards and imbues the track with a desolate sadness that seems never-ending. Le Dernier Voyage brings the album to close on a much more subdued note and the instrumental ambience adds another layer to the final stages of what is a passionate and reverential record.