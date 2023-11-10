You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Once upon a time in America, Foghat were massive, selling millions of records, while never quite vexing the charts in their native UK. They were a sort of posher Grand Funk Railroad, a blues-boom ZZ Top, and with songs like Slow Ride and Eight Days On The Road they had a string of heavy hits.

Perhaps to their own surprise, Foghat are still going, 50 years after they first formed.

Led by drummer Roger Earl, with material written by Kim Simmonds of fellow blues rockers Savoy Brown, the 2023 Foghat continue to make music that could have appeared any time between 1971 and now with rockers like Black Days Blue Nights and the John Lee Hooker-esque Drivin’ On.

There’s even some novelty with the Hank Williams tribute I Wish I’d Been There.