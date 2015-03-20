FM: Heroes And Villains

With Heroes And Villains, FM have delivered their best album since late-80s classics Indiscreet and Tough It Out. They made a fine comeback in 2010 with Metropolis, followed three years later by not one but two strong albums, Rockville and Rockville II. But the new one is even better, a top melodic hard-rock record.

There are great songs throughout. Digging Up The Dirt is a super-sized anthem with a sleazy-sounding riff matching the song’s subject matter – the tabloid press.

Call On Me is effortlessly brilliant pop rock. Incredible and Walking With Angels are beautifully crafted ballads. There is also some epic and atmospheric stuff in Fire & Rain and Big Brother.

With singer Steve Overland sounding just as good now as he did in the 80s, FM are still a class act.