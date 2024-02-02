You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Nothing tells you that an artist is on the up more than them suddenly writing a song about having to pay tax.

I’m not saying that Florence Black have changed tax brackets and are looking at Bon Jovi-like ticket sales, which is not to say they won’t – Bed Of Nails is saturated with great songs that could easily make any arena rock – but they have written a tune called Taxman, which puts them up there with Beatles, sort of.

That musical tirade aside, and the band’s second album is very good indeed. Think Alter Bridge with a grudge; dense, layered, pulsing with melody, but quite likely to crack you in the face if you say the wrong thing.

And that edge, with their bright melodies – the country ring of Back To The End, the building roar that is Warning Sign, the rattling The Way Home – makes for a remarkable record. Let’s hope they keep their receipts.

Physical copies of Bed Of Nails are available from the band's webstore.