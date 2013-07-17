Flash: Flash Featuring Ray Bennett & Colin Carter

A Yes offshoot band in the early 70s, Flash were known as much for their sexist album covers as for their music. Forty years on, they’re back without the dodgy sleeves or the offshoots.

Ray Bennett has switched from bass to guitar, in place of the late Peter Banks, and his playing is adequate, without breaking new ground. Much the same could be said of singer Colin Carter.

If you enjoy trekking prog’s ley lines, you’ll be fine. But there’s little that lingers and their cover of Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt fails to turn your head around the way Johnny Cash’s version did. And why they try to reinvent Manhattan Morning (from their third album) as a blues ballad is a mystery.