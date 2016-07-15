Family – Future History album review

Family have mostly been overlooked in the discussions about which young bands the future of prog rock/metal can depend on. Hopefully, the Brooklyn band’s move to Prosthetic Records will right this.

The progression of album number two – which may or may not be a conceptual treatise on how humanity treats even its necessities with flippant disposability – reveals leaps parallel to those made by Baroness and Mastodon over the years, as opposed to two releases.

While similarities between Steven Gordon and his collaborators and the aforementioned exist, Future History also summons quirky fusion rock and skittish punk while lassoing any meandering in the name of look-at-me showmanship (Day Vision, Precedent). Sonic inspirations span from 38 Special Southern rock (The Dark Inside) to Dillinger Escape Plan-style calamity (Floodgates) and oddball interludes, with the directional strength of the songs/concept always a paramount concern.