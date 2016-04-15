Explosions In The Sky: The Wilderness

Despite a name that suggests far more violence than is actually on show, Texan post-rockers Explosions In The Sky have fashioned an intriguingly lush album that may well stand as their best yet.

Though their trademark dynamics of rise and fall, and tension and release are firmly in evidence, there remains a mesmerising sheen throughout that’s utterly hypnotic.

Best experienced in a single sitting, this is a kaleidoscopic journey that’s gently ushered in by the pulsing sweeps of Wilderness that give way to Logic Of A Dream’s apocalyptic swells – a track that gloriously encapsulates their aesthetic – before coming back down to earth with the appropriately titled Landing Cliffs. Strap yourselves in – this is a real trip.