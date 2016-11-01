Exist Immortal album review – Breathe

With a slew of festivals and high-profile support slots under their belts, Exist Immortal are becoming stalwarts of the UK tech metal scene. If 2014’s Darkness Of An Age was a statement of intent, Breathe proves they’ve delivered on their potential.

The quintet delight the senses from the jump-off with their ability to construct expansive sonic soundscapes. Hypnotising electronica permeates opener Saviour and plaintive earworm In Hindsight, but it’s frontman Meyrick de la Fuente’s soaring vocals layered over undulating riffage that truly stirs the soul.

Current single Follow Alone is beautifully belligerent, with a hook-laden chorus bordering on anthemic. Crunching guitars bolstered by sheer defiance (‘Ignorance will feed the world!’) and stirring breakdowns make for heavier moments on Invisible Lines whilst ambient melodies sat alongside instrumental noodling of Release and polyrhythmic grooves takes cues from Textures and Selkies-era BTBAM. With innate songwriting clarity and melodic strength of brutish proportions, Exist Immortal have definitely arrived.