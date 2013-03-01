Dyst: Judges & Butchers

After causing a stir in metalcore circles in their native Norway with their album Judges & Butchers, this month the UK gets to find out what all the fuss is about as Dyst’s debut receives its long-awaited release on these shores.

Opening with the anthemic Sailors Grave, the track features some savage shredding and a haunting but heavy lead riff, but despite a great start Dyst unfortunately fall after the first hurdle and the lion’s share of material thereafter is derivative, predictable and at its worst moments, occasionally dull (Blot The Blood).

Still, there are some promising highlights that hint that all is not lost and frontman Joakim Vindenes puts in a good shift throughout – his vocals are emotive and powerful and he’s not afraid to layer in some clean melodies in among the growls and howls making some of the material infectiously catchy (Black Waves, Judges & Butchers).

While the record certainly doesn’t add anything new to the genre, it’s still a fairly promising first stab at things and it’s a fun, if sometimes forgettable offering.