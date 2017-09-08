Dyscarnate - With All Their Might album review

Anointed as the all-conquering kings of UK death metal in these pages, globe-trotting trio Dyscarnate are destined to earn even more devotees to their cause with their thunderous second album. Taking themes of existential dread, human perception and strength of will as inspiration, With All Their Might is a consistently enjoyable offering that is heaving with hellacious riffs and powerful hooks. opener Of Mice And Mountains starts proceedings with a proverbial bang and the pummelling track is unfathomably heavy. The muscular Iron Strengthens Iron is another highlight thanks to a mountainous groove, as is the epic Nothing Seems Right, which is littered with arresting time changes. Best of all is Backbreaker. Feral, ferocious and as mean as the comments section on a fan fiction forum, the catchy effort could end up being a crossover hit in the making.