Dying Fetus - Wrong One To Fuck With album review

Baltimore’s death metal veterans Dying Fetus have decided not to tinker with their formula too much for their first album in five years. Performed with an almost machine-like precision, there are plenty of blastbeats, brutal breakdowns and shredding solos on offer to appease the faithful and in the pummelling Panic Amongst The Herd, the technical metal tour de force that is Seething With Disdain and the thrilling Die With Integrity – which boasts a stunning, squealing guitar solo that the late, great Jeff Hanneman would have been proud of – they have a fistful of future pit anthems. Sadly, the excitement of the explosive first half fizzles out over the course of 10 tracks, making their eighth opus a front-loaded affair. In fact once you get past guitarist and vocalist John Gallagher’s admittedly impressive fretboard gymnastics on Weaken The Structure and Unmitigated Detestation there’s not much else to get enthused about. The title track, for example, fails to engage and feels like fi ller. For those who have dutifully followed Dying Fetus’s career over the last 26 years, there is enough meat on Wrong One… to make it an enjoyable experience, but it doesn’t quite reach the high standards set on 2012’s Reign Supreme.