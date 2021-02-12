Drones rage hard on Our Hell Is Right Here, an album born of tribulation

’Difficult second album’ seems to be a bit of an understatement here, given the personal and practical trials and tribulations that have gone into creating Our Hell Is Right Here.

Nevertheless, London band Drones (not to be confused with Manchester’s or Australia’s The Drones) have come up trumps with an album that takes the fury of debut Exiled and rages even harder.

The acoustic Listen proves they can also do quiet and introspective, but for the most part it’s full-tilt modern punk with post-hardcore stylings, and vocalist Lois McDougall exorcising various personal demons through her lyrics as well as taking aim at those in power.

A happy album this is not, but the sharp focus of songs like Josephine, Epitaph, Grey Matters and the searing title track are impressive to behold. Hearts on sleeves and rocking like the proverbial bastards, Drones are the real deal.