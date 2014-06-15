Download 2014: Trivium

As Download festival 2014 draws a close, Trivium bring the metal to the Zippo Encore stage while Aerosmith do their thing elsewhere.

Over on the Zippo Encore stage it’s time for Download to welcome back Trivium. Reminiscing back to their 2005 show, Matt Heafy and co are relentlessly engaging and energetic on stage. The sheer anticipation of their return is tangible, bubbling over and causing several pits to break out within literal seconds of their arrival onto the stage.

They mix up the set with the newer, more melodic material like the excellent Strife from their latest, Vengeance Falls, and a hefty dose of songs from the Ascendancy days – A Gunshot To The Head Of Trepidation sees Heafy break out his remarkably well-controlled harsh vocals for the first time in the set. The whole band are on form tonight, even with their drum tech filling in and performing his very first UK show.

The musicianship is tight, production is worthy of the main stage, and the songs manage to invoke chaos among the tired Sunday night crowd. Welcome home, boys.