“There’s nothing here we haven’t heard before, but the band’s laser-focused endeavour is almost tangible”: 10 years in, Dorothy delivers her best album yet with The Way

Dorothy: The Way album cover
Dorothy Martin can’t half sing. Stodgy American hard rock may or may not be your bag, but the Budapest-born frontwoman sounds seriously inspired on her band’s fourth album The Way. Right before the muscle-bound riffs come crashing in, the first minute of I Come Alive finds Martin wailing through the gears in spectacular fashion. She featured on Slash’s latest solo album, and he returns the favour by blasting through a customary guitar solo on merry, countrified rocker Tombstone Town, which is annoyingly catchy. Guitarist Sam ‘Bam’ Koltun injects some supreme playing of his own on the hook-heavy Bones. There’s nothing here that we haven’t heard before, but the band’s laser-focused endeavour is almost tangible.

