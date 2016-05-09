Donnie Fritts: Oh My Goodness

In a long career, Donnie Fritts has played Sancho Panza to Arthur Alexander, Kris Kristofferson, Sam Peckinpah and Eddie Hinton. He steps into the limelight with a solo LP every decade or so, and Oh My Goodness finds the 73-year-old being venerated by younger artists, with Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) and a host of others joining proceedings.

Some of Donnie’s old pals also drop in: John Prine, Spooner Oldham and David Hood all feature. Thankfully, the guests never overwhelm things and Fritts works his way through a dozen songs, some brand new, others almost 50 years old (he and Hinton co-wrote Choo Choo Train for The Box Tops). With his wheezy voice and relaxed delivery, Fritts demonstrates that the country-soul flavour at the heart of Muscle Shoals lives on in his music.