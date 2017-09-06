Dokken - Beast From The East album review

Beast From The East was the final album from the classic Dokken era, before the band split up in 1989. Recorded in Tokyo on the Back For The Attack tour the previous year, the band are in full flight as they storm through their best songs in a fervent performance.

This reissue is the entire gig restored, as opposed to other versions with a few songs missing, so in addition to the original tracklist you get Unchain The Night, Dream Warriors, In My Dreams and Breaking The Chains among many inspiring moments. It shows those four in the best possible light, with Don Dokken in great voice and George Lynch delivering some thunderous guitar.

There’s also the studio recording Walk Away, which underlines how Dokken still had a magic melodic touch. Add new and revealing sleeve notes, based on a interview with Don, and you’ve got a fine package of late-80s Dokken revelry.