Dirty Streets: White Horse

Still in their 20s but sounding decades older, Dirty Streets have been making a name for themselves since 2009’s Portrait Of A Man.

Where 2013’s Blades Of Grass married Blue Cheer, Humble Pie and RL Burnside’s hill country crank, their latest is boosted by further rich strains, such as Creedence primitivism or acoustic southern rock.

The monolithic riffage and Justin Toland’s assured vocals on behemoths such as Looking For My Peace and Good Pills show that when it comes to taking volcanic early-70s-style blues rock to modern times, Dirty Streets are now furlongs ahead.