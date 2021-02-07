DeWolff's Wolffpack conjures up pandemic-defying feel-good rock’n’roll

DeWolff do not like being idle. This much is evident from their output over the past three years – Thrust (2018), Live & Outta Sight II (2019) and the stripped-down Tascam Tapes (2020) – and despite the pandemic cutting short their touring last year the trio set about creating Wolffpack, an antidote to the shoestring Tascam Tapes.

This is full-on psychedelic rock, the ubiquitous swirling Hammond bringing the feel of an off-kilter Deep Purple to tunes like opener Yes You Do and Lady J, while Bona Fide rides an absolutely smoking swampy slide riff.

R U My Saviour, Do Me, Sweet Loretta and Half Of Your Love feature the kind of knowing nods to classic disco, soul and funk that signal a deep connection to the original source: you simply can’t make music this organic and stylish without being a fan. Indeed, Treasure City Moonchild is so on the button it could be the fuzzed-up theme tune to a cult Blaxploitation movie.

DeWolff are completely in their element here – loose, groovy, and partying like it’s 1969.