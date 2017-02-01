Devilment live review - Boston Music Room, London

Rain spatters shivering goths outside as Devilment undertake their virginal headline voyage. GENERATION GRAVEYARD [6] have an uncouth, dirt-flecked take on Amen, frontman Max nicking drinks and headbutting the mic; not the finished article, but a promising oddity.

SHE MUST BURN [5] are polished but predictable, their passable blackened breakdowns embellished with visuals akin to Drop Dead models shooting the mine scene from Zoolander. As DEVILMENT [7] stride forth to a cheesy intro tape, there’s much at stake. Now on their second album, II – The Mephisto Waltzes, Dani Filth’s macabre metallers need to make an impression. Their debut passed most by, but Even Your Blood Group Rejects Me and Mother Kali work wonders here. Dani’s on mischievous form, bouncing like a corpsepainted kangaroo and talking absolute bollocks. It’s a shame that he harmonises his screams with pre-recorded vocals to emulate the album; Devilment gel best when they just rock like fuck. Colin Parks is a magnetic guitarist and Lauren Francis’s stripped-back litanies through Full Dark, No Stars allow the slippery moshpit a time-out. There’s a face-flagellating Under The Thunder before the band crawl back up Satan’s sphincter. Hopefully a rowdier, no-frills band will return.