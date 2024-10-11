You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

One of the genuine hot ticket items on Record Store Day, Def Leppard’s club show at Sheffield’s Leadmill now has a less selective audience as it becomes available on everything from Blu-ray to digital video and, yes, even vinyl. Which might take the sheen off for Leppard fans who queued for hours to grab their copy on RSD.

It’s a minor quibble though, as this blistering set of old and new material deserves to be heard.

Joe Elliott plays it like he’s headlining Madison Square Garden, and all the slick Leppard bells and whistles are in place for a showboating gig that includes everything from T oo Late For Love, to Let It Go and even a punchy Mirror Mirror.

A few weeks later, they’d be headlining Wembley Stadium as part of their tour proper, but this club show reminds us how and why they got there.