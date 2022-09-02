Dave Mustaine: still spitting lyrics, railing at the world, headbanging like a 20-year-old

Sixteen albums in and Dave Mustaine is still pissed. And that’s meant in the American sense; no one wants to see him back on the sauce. Some people say the lockdown was a bad thing. But not for Megadeth and their latest record. Isolation and introspection have made for a better, more cohesive Megadeth album.

Which is to say it sounds like old-school Megadeth. Not even his chemo treatment for cancer during the recording could slow Mustaine down. Here he’s still spitting out lyrics, railing at the world, headbanging like a 20-year-old.

Occasionally things are wide of the mark, such as with the ponderous Junkie, but that’s mostly an anomaly in a record full of snarky, sneering metal that has the punky energy of a new band on the block. Cases in point: Life In Hell, Killing Time, Night Stalkers.

Bring on the live shows, I’m taking T-shirt money.