Damn Freaks - Damn Freaks album review

Singer Iacopo ‘Jack’ Meille’s other band when he’s not fronting Tygers Of Pan Tang, Damn Freaks make no claims to be anything other than a shameless 80s-style good-time rock group.

Sound-wise, there’s plenty of space in the mix to hear exactly what guitarist Marco Torri is playing, and Meille is a breathless ball of energy at the mic, the one-two punch reminiscent of classic Van Halen with Ted Templeman twiddling the knobs, particularly on opener Poison Apple and Burning Up, while Dream Highway has a distinct Poison vibe.

Unsurprisingly, the top tune is the NWOBHM-riffing Break The Chains, which begs you to plug in the old air guitar and make like it’s 1980 again – and who doesn’t want to do that?