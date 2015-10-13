Conveyor: When Given Time To Grow

Conveyer’s guitarists, Ty Brooks and Nick Matako, are the veritable definition of melodic hardcore.

As Danny Adams keeps the emotionally drained and caustic yells flowing, the other four bandmembers lace every ounce of despair contained within the misery-laden lyrics with a dose of hope. This makes sense considering this band’s faith in that no matter how dark it gets, He can help you overcome.

Unfortunately, while the frontman’s voice is clear and concise, the band lack variety. Cage, a track that opens with acoustic guitar-backed screams, demonstrates how exciting this band can be when Danny strays from the path. This track, along with spoken word-fuelled Impatience and Waste, which ends with repeated heart-tugging cries of ‘And you will love me,’ are arguably the most powerful songs here.

Eulogy provides some well-needed pace midway through the album and Ruined offers up a good breakdown and satisfyingly rumbling bassline. However, the promise seen in this Minneapolis quintet could benefit from more diverse vocals and more of those stripped-down, vulnerable moments.