Chuck Prophet - Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins album review

Chuck Prophet revisited his roots for his 14th solo album by taking his band to the San Francisco studio where he recorded before joining Paisley Underground kingpins Green On Red in 1985.

Inspired by rocker Bobby Fuller’s mysterious 1966 death, Prophet explores the “California noir” lurking beneath the sunshine state with a sparklingly melodic set of classic poprockers bristling with lyrical intrigue, dynamic arrangements and telepathic playing.

While Alex Nieto documents the innocent victim of a cop shooting, Bad Year For Rock And Roll reflects on Bowie’s passing in 2016’s grim death toll, compounded by In The Mausoleum homaging Suicide’s fallen Alan Vega with a Jukebox Baby-style rockabilly groove. Ultimately, every track on this masterfully sculpted set courses with life-affirming pop-rock passion.