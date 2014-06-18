Chuck Norris Experiment: Right Between The Eyes

So, they all go by the first name of Chuck – albeit with kerazee surnames, such as The Ripper, Rooster and Dakota – and they play breakneck punk’n’roll in the style of Gluecifer, Bloodlights et al.

Over 10 years, Swedes CNE have obviously put a great deal of blood, sweat and other bodily fluids into their career thus far. But for all the energy spent on rip-snorting belters, they lack truly killer tunes.

Ironically, the two tracks that really stand out are If I Could I Would and Midnight Strangler because they’re relatively mid-paced, while everything else just blurs together. Nothing wrong with a bit of speed (just ask Lemmy), but not at the expense of worthwhile songs.