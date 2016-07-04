Cherry Grind - Room With A View album review

With former Rainbow and Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley producing, it’s little wonder that Room With A View, the debut album from Australian rockers Cherry Grind, feels like a trip in a time machine back to 1975.

Which isn’t to take anything away from these guys. If that’s the sound you’re going for, then seeking guidance from someone who was there is a shrewd move. From the sleazy riffing of The Gap, the harmony vocals in Dusty Road and the questionable attitudes to the barely legal on A Minor Problem, this record really is classic rock writ large. Like a world where punk never happened and This Is Spinal Tap is an instruction film, Cherry Grind walk it like they talk it.