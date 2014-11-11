Centinex: Redeeming Filth

In the 16 years up until their split in 2006, Centinex were never a band that adhered to a formula.

From their 1992 early d-beat-inspired debut, Subconscious Lobotomy, to the blackish rumblings of 1994’s Reflections or the intricate thrash/death arrangements of their last-before-the-split World Declension, their path was a series of left turns that never quite took them to top-level status. With only half of their previous lineup taking part in this reunion (including founding member Martin Schulman), Redeeming Filth, doesn’t come with too many expectations attached. Still, now back to a one-guitar operation, the Swedes have decided to ditch any previous gestures of sophistication in favour of a classic and straightforward death metal sound that sits nicely in between the latest Grave and Facebreaker albums. Newcomer and October Tide frontman Alexander Högbom is a convincing and mesmerising growler and, as simple as those songs are, the instant catchiness of the choruses and easily digestible overall quality just confirms that although they’re no scene leaders, Centinex know their death metal. And they know it well.

Via Agonia