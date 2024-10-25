You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Cats In Space have never hidden their 70s classic rock influences, wearing them as a badge of honour. But still, nicking the complete opening riff to The Who’s Baba O’Riley for the opening title track of their latest album is pushing it a bit.

Everywhere else they create a mash-up that conveys the spirit of the 70s without ever getting too specific. But kicking the album off that way is just so blatant.

And that song? So there’s a huge sense of relief when singer Damien Edwards restrains himself from coming in with ‘Out here in the street’. But he is already focused on making himself heard above an instrumental barrage that seldom drops below 11.

He also gives the lyrics a meaning that in turn gives the blitz of guitars and keyboards around him a purpose rather than just hiding behind a wall of clichés.