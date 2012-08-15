Trending

Caravan: All Over You And You Too

Canterbury legends revisit their early classics.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

Having defined their deft and seductively bucolic sound in the late 60s and early 70s, Caravan’s definitively English prog folk always stood apart.

A casualty of the punk revolution, they were sufficiently buoyed by the reaction to 1995 comeback The Battle Of Hastings to return to their Canterbury lair and take a typically leisurely, yet keenly weighted, trip through their past.

Lily gilding is a speciality on such favourites as Golf Girl and In The Land Of Grey And Pink. But their judicious restraint and all-consuming tenderness also endures contrasting with the electrifying lift-off that propels the For Richard medley and much that follows, giving a keenly heightened impact.