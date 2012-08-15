Caravan: All Over You And You Too

Having defined their deft and seductively bucolic sound in the late 60s and early 70s, Caravan’s definitively English prog folk always stood apart.

A casualty of the punk revolution, they were sufficiently buoyed by the reaction to 1995 comeback The Battle Of Hastings to return to their Canterbury lair and take a typically leisurely, yet keenly weighted, trip through their past.

Lily gilding is a speciality on such favourites as Golf Girl and In The Land Of Grey And Pink. But their judicious restraint and all-consuming tenderness also endures contrasting with the electrifying lift-off that propels the For Richard medley and much that follows, giving a keenly heightened impact.