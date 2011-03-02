Cage The Elephant: Thank You, Happy Birthday

Thank You, Happy Birthday is a confusing listen.

If you were expecting more of the same garagey, funk-inflected rawk that filled CTE’s debut, you’ll likely walk away disappointed.

Thank You… just doesn’t know what it wants to be – one minute it’s all uncomfortable screams and squalling feedback (Indy Kidz), the next they’re playing at being the Pixies with Around My Head, and somewhere in between they’re having a go at being the Beach Boys (Right Before My Eyes).

It’s not a bad album, it’s just one that appears to be having an identity crisis.