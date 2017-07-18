Byzantine - The Cicada Tree album review

If things had been different, Byzantine would have been among the acknowledged leaders of the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal. As it is, they’ve been slightly sidelined, partly through their own actions (or more accurately inaction for four years from 2008). However, on this, their sixth album, the West Virginia foursome have a ferocious, groove-driven style that quickly shows a heavy, mid-paced mentality on New Ways To Bear Witness and Vile Maxim, with Brian Henderson agitating powerfully on guitar and Chris Ojeda’s vocals proving a raging torrent. For most of the time, the intensity is matched by focused melodies, making Incremental and the title track rigorous power metal workouts. The latter is the best thing here, mixing a staccato riff with some crooning vocals, plus the occasional acoustic touch. There are moments where the album slips, as with the tedious Dead As Autumn Leaves, but thankfully this is rare. And Servitude ends it all with a vibrant, almost funky motif. The Cicada Tree is not a classic album, but it’s more than solid.