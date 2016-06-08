Buffalo Summer - Second Sun album review

They might come from South Wales, but Buffalo Summer hit the blues notes with all the confidence of musicians who grew up right in the heartland of the sound. Maybe it’s the influence of producer Barrett Martin, but this is a genuinely convincing romp through the blues.

Guitarist Jonny Williams has a low-slung attitude in his approach that takes in some slide action yet also has a lot of beef. This is matched by Andrew Hunt’s carousing vocal style. When it all coalesces, as on Light Of The Sun or Into Your Head, it has the authenticity of Black Crowes meets Rival Sons. There’s a jaunty, graceful air to the Buffalo gait that really makes this a shining performance.