Bryan Adams: Tracks Of My Years

He thought long and hard about this but, after three months of recording sessions spread over two years, Bryan Adams finally committed to what contemporaries have been doing for years and released an album of covers... Of songs from his formative years.

But rather than slices of the 70s hard rock that initially inspired him, he’s been directed by the project’s producer – Canadian music polymath David Foster – to re-record mostly US Top 10 hits. And so alongside one new original here, we get 10 classics (with more on the deluxe version) including The Beatles’ Any Time At All, Chuck Berry‘s Rock And Roll Music, Creedence’s Down On The Corner, Lay Lady Lay by Dylan, Smokey Robinson’s The Tracks Of My Tears… closing with a sublime balladic re-working of the Beach Boys’ God Only Knows.

It’s a bit soppy in places, admittedly, but rarely less than excellent. Which is Adams to a tee, come to think of it./o:p