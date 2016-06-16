Brutus – Wandering Blind album review

Brutus may be one among countless contemporaries channelling Black Sabbath, but they’re proving themselves diamonds in the rust.

Hailing from Oslo – where more and more acts are eluding the stereotype that black metal reigns in Norway – it’s 10 years down the line for the band and they’re well rehearsed in their classic, rough‘n’ready 70s sound.

Having shown off their talent for capturing the monumental decade with last album Behind The Mountains, Wandering Blind sees them building upon their retro sound, demonstrating that classic proto-metal is still worth its weight in gold when done right – and done right it is. From the stunningly groovy riffage of Axe Man to the power-hungry chugs of The Killer, Brutus have concocted an album that expertly blends Ozzy-like vocals with Bad Company-esque grooves. The quintet sits proudly beside the likes of Graveyard, Horisont and Witchcraft with a knack for capturing the gritty blues-rock of the bell-bottom era. It’s crystal clear that lysergic rock‘n’roll runs deep within in their veins.