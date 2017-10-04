Brand New - Science Fiction album review

Arriving as an emo band in 2000, Brand New have since sculpted their sound and indulged their ambitions to create a niche for themselves in the pantheon of alternative rock.

With Science Fiction, their first album in eight years and the last before they will split in 2018, they have written their own eulogy. Seething with anxiety and frontman Jesse Lacey’s trademark sarcastic self‑flagellation, and with a gorgeous production that gives the music space to breathe, it’s an emotional, intelligent work of grace and beauty.

Early growing pains have been replaced with the older and wiser Lacey’s view of the big picture, the spiderweb-delicate Could Never Be Heaven taking a distinctly grown-up look at the nature of relationships. And when they let loose and allow guitarist Vinnie Accardi to stretch himself, as on the sprawling, grunge-meets-prog 137, the power they possess is almost physically palpable.

Goodbyes are never easy, but they’re going out on a high, on their own terms, leaving us with genuine musical treasure to remember them by.