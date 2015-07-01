Boz Scaggs: A Fool To Care

If Boz Scaggs’ distinguished career as a frontman ever hits the sidings, which it won’t, he would walk into any A&R executive role. On second thought, his limitless good taste in song selection may preclude a gig in the modern mainstream, so we’re all better off this way.

A Fool To Care is more evidence of the soulful blues of this 70-years-young hepcat, this time recording in Nashville, again with producer-confidant Steve Jordan.

Largely, Scaggs now delights in interpretation, of the deep soul variety (Curtis Mayfield’s I’m So Proud, the Detroit Spinners’ Love Don’t Love Nobody), the barrelling rhythm and blues of Huey ‘Piano’ Smith (High Blood Pressure) and much more besides.

Excitingly, the best moment may be the newest, as he and Bonnie Raitt tear it up with real blues raunchiness on Scaggs’ Hell To Pay. They don’t come any cooler./o:p