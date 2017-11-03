Bootsy Collins - World Wide Funk album review

Maybe it’s advanced age insecurity or a modern-day trend, but there was a time when Bootsy Collins, the star-shaded space-bassist who revolutionised funk with James Brown, George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic and his own Rubber Band, felt no need to overcrowd albums with bigname rappers, singers and musos affirming his greatness over widescreen productions (although Iggy’s introduction is perfect). His always larger-than-life persona might have swollen into a human theme park, but Bootsy should rest assured that his unearthly bass chops, cartoon vocal wobble and latent inner funk are still in scorching fettle on his first album in six years, which straddles trademark styles including synthesised Flashlight funk (Bass-Rigged-System), stomping P-riffage (Snowbunny) and swoonsome bedroom ballads (Hi-On-Heels).

Bootsy shines brightest when the Big Daddy Kanes pipe down and he gets to consider mortality on the poignant Heaven Yes, pay tribute to fallen P-Funk comrade Bernie Worrell on A Salute To Bernie, or stretch out on the uncut funk he does best, bolstered by guitarist Eric Gales and veteran Funkadelic drummer Dennis Chambers on Come Back Bootsy. Thankfully he’s not going anywhere (but where’s George?)