Bonham-Bullick: powerful, immaculately played, and perfectly smoky

Rock, blues and soul covers done right from John Bonham's daughter Deborah Bonham and Paul Rodgers' guitarist Peter Bullick

Bonham-Bullick album cover
Essentially a covers album comprising some very deep cuts indeed, this showcase for Deborah Bonham’s blues-vocal prowess and Peter Bullick’s searing guitar playing would be a perfectly smoky soundtrack to some very late-night drinking sessions. 

With songs from an eclectic selection of performers ranging from Johnnie Taylor and Albert King through to Chris Wilson and Ron Davies, the relative obscurity of some of the original material lets the interpretations shine, with the casual listener unencumbered by expectation. 

Highlights include a sparky take on Stephen Stills’s Sit Yourself Down and a gothically portentous version of Mark Lanegan’s Bleeding Muddy Water

On a powerfully produced and immaculately played album, Bonham and Bullick do a fine job of making the songs their own. 

