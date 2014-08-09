Bloodstock 2014: Rotting Christ

As darkness descends on Catton Park and headliners Down bring a close to the days proceedings in their own inimitable style over on the main stage, it is a very, very health crowd that greets Greek black metal leading lights Rotting Christ onto the Sophie stage.

Right from the off it is obvious that Sakis Tolis and co. are not here to take any prisoners tonight, and it’s a truly beautiful thing to behold, as Tolis effortlessly commands his gathered legions, while George Emmanuel, Vaggeslis Karzis and Themis Tolis, who is an absolute monster behind the kit, lay waste with a precision attack with King Of A Stellar War.

The Sign Of Prime Creation only furthers the assault and it is not long before bodies go flying as circle pits erupt and a tooth-rattling rendition of Noctis Era gets heads thrashing and fist pumping in the air from the front to the back. By the time that the evil pomp of Grandis Spiritus Diavolos is blasted out, it has all been enough to make Satan himself weep with joy.

Tonight has simply been an absolute masterclass in blackened majesty from one of extreme metals true kings. Long may they continue to reign!