Love Will Kill All 1. Darkness, A Feeling I Know

2. Fade Into The Ash

3. End Us

4. Cold World

5. Dead Eyes

6. Buried

7. No Friends

8. Set Me Free

9. No One From Nowhere

10. Remains

11. Slave

12. Life Buy now from Amazon

When Bleeding Through announced their split in 2012 after the excellent The Great Fire, it felt like the Californians were ducking out in their prime. Love Will Kill Us All proves that they still have plenty of that gas left in the tank.

The veteran metalcore crew always stood out from their peers by mixing up their sound, and again they have combined liberal amounts of black, death and symphonic elements to create a truly intense and atmospheric record.

Fade Into The Ash, Cold World, Buried and No One From Nowhere are all stone-cold killers, exploding in whirlwinds of fiendish riffs and barraging drums.

They’re balanced by End Us, which shows off their razor-sharp melodic streak, and a Trivium-esque chorus. This is an impressive comeback that’s tight, hungry and wired with the kind of energy younger bands can only sniff at.