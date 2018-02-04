Black Wizard - Livin’ Oblivion album review

Despite the misleading moniker, Black Wizard don’t play the kind of derivative doom/sludge that currently falls into the ‘Wizardy’ band name category. Thankfully Livin’ Oblivion, the Vancouver-based band’s second album, is a hard-hitting, late 70s heavy metal concoction of Thin Lizzy-style double lead guitar harmonic assaults alongside the elemental proto-thrash of Celtic Frost, played in the supercharged vein of High On Fire and rounded off with some satisfying 70s Sabbathy swing. Sections of speedy Kill ’Em All and Ride The Lightning-era metallica melodics unite with plenty of swelling feelgood groove, making for a righteous mixed bag that ditches the tried and tested stoner doom formula. From the proto-mastodon sound of Two Of These Nights to Eternal Illusion’s ruffled psychedelia, Black Wizard clearly operate as a labour of love and offer an urgency and vitality that is often lost when embracing classic rock sounds.