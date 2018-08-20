Black Tusk – TCBT album review

TCBT 1. A Perfect View Of Absolutely Nothing

2. Closed Eye

3. Agali

4. Lab Rat

5. Scalped

6. Ghosts Roam

7. Ill At Ease

8. Rest With The Dead

9. Never Ending Daymare

10. Orange Red Dead

11. Whispers

12. Burn The Stars Buy from Amazon or HMV

They might be one of the more modest members of the Savannah, Georgia mid-00s sludge boom, but Black Tusk have always been one of its most extreme exponents.

This sixth album is like an aural representation of a Mad Max chase through the desert: wild, violent, scalding hot and like it could all come crashing down around you at any moment.

It’s certainly not anything groundbreaking for Black Tusk, but when the riff on album closer Burn The Stars goes from a rev of the engine to a full-throttled jackhammer it’s hard not to feel it deep in your loins.

With very few sonic deviations from sludgy poundings, TCBT is slightly wearing at 42 minutes long, but if you can keep pace with it then you’ll have a riotous good time with Black Tusk once again.