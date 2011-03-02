Black Mountain: Wilderness Heart

Many recent bands have attempted to rekindle the dynamics and power of 70s heavy rock.

Some to comic affect (The Darkness), others with added doses of operatics (Muse), some by returning to the nuts-and-bolts basics of masculine pomp (Queens Of The Stone Age). The closest to recreating that sound, energy and power, though, are this bunch of hairy, cheesecloth-shirted Canadians, who at their best sound like a perfect amalgamation of Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Gong (yes, Gong), but at their worst just a bit too much like a Kula Shaker B-side.

Thankfully there’s not too much of the latter on their second album, but be warned: it’s not all faded bellbottom, highway-driving, top-down, old- school kicks.

As well as a staggeringly good rhythm section the band’s other strengths are lyrics that are a cut above the tired ‘get your rocks off’ fare, and in Amber Webber a female vocalist whose occasional Liam Gallagher-isms (eg: pronouncing reaction ‘re-ack-she-yon’ on the killer title track) racks up the rock action to at least 11.