Trending
TODO alt text

Betzefer: The Devil Went Down To The Holy Land

Israel’s premier metal band get their groove on

By Reviews 

Positioned halfway down the third stage at Download or Sonisphere, Betzefer would offer a decent soundtrack to beer-chugging and bro-downs with their Pantera tribute act stomp, but the fact that the Israeli quartet’s third album in their 15-year history is emerging on a third different label speaks to their inability to truly connect with a fanbase beyond their native land.

Packaged with a DVD featuring an enthusiastically received live set from Tel Aviv, The Devil Went Down To The Holy Land is a sincere, solid collection that’s hard to dislike, but equally hard to love.

The forceful I Hate – which borrows the Max Cavalera Random Lyric Generator for lines such as ‘I hate the police, I hate the state, I hate all countries, and all this shit’ – and the thumping Sledgehammer have a certain lunkheaded charm, but this meat’n’potatoes bar band grooving won’t change any lives, least of all those of the men who created it.