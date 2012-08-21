Bestial Holocaust: Into The Goat Vulva

From the first filth-encrusted note, Bestial Holocaust – fronted by the very terrifying Sonia Sepulchral – set out to bludgeon all comers. Any band that calls their record Into The Goat Vulva clearly has firm ideas about the important things in life. Satan? Good. Nuclear war? Good.

Subtle dynamics and sweet melodies, on the other hand, can fuck right off. Sex and vomit are popular too, especially when they can be combined with Ol’ Nick. Presumably, shagging a vomiting goat of Mendes in a mushroom cloud would be the motherlode.

Sarcofago’s INRI clearly looms large for these smutty Bolivian Satanists, although the primitive thrashing and punch-to-the-face riffing of early Sodom and Kreator are also apparent throughout. Utterly South American in approach, this is bestial thrash at its finest, oozing bullet belts, blood and alcohol poisoning from every pore.

Dirtier than tramp porn and more savage than the crowds at a Primark sale, fans of Anal Vomit, Reencarnación and Parabellum should sign up here immediately.