Some might look at the satin robes, the keytar, the songs about pterodactyl firehawks (whatever they are) and think this is some kind of joke. Well, I’m here to tell you that Battlesnake might be a lot of things, but phony rock’n’roll is not one of them.

This Aussie seven-piece throw Queen, Ghost, Gwar, King Gizzard and Cheech And Chong’s band from Up In Smoke into a meat grinder and create some of the tastiest rock sausage you’ll hear all year.

The glorious but unlikely tale of a tank that is also a church, Motorsteeple is just the kind of nonsensical concept album we need right now; a cosmic splat of psychedelic riffage and demon-belching vocals, a Road Warrior-esque rip-ride through some violent rock’n’roll fantasy.

It’s like a cursed VHS tape from 1985 that depicts Armageddon thwarted by a bunch of longhaired lunatics in pope robes. I’m not the greatest at predicting these things, but I’m pretty sure these guys are the next biggest band in the world. They’re way better than U2, I’ll tell you that much.

